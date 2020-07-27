Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Android Go Edition smartphone launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 1:19 pm

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will be available across Samsung's retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29.
Samsung has today launched Galaxy M01 Core under its Galaxy M series line of smartphones in the country. Priced at starting Rs 5499, Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes in three colours: Black, Blue and Red.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will be available across Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29. Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two memory variants – 1+16GB and 2+32GB priced at Rs 5499 and Rs 6499 respectively.

After Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s, this is Samsung’s third phone under Galaxy M series this year, in under Rs 10000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features


Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3-inch HD+ display. It packs in 3000 mAh battery for usage of up to 11 hours and is just 8.6 mm slim. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants -16GB and 32GB.

On the camera front, the phone has a  single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) which means the device comes with lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS.

Galaxy M01 Core comes with several ‘Make for India’ features that help users transition from feature phones to smartphones. Galaxy M01 Core features an intelligent screen, with dynamic screen timeout for power optimization. It has a feature called ‘Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification’. ‘Suggest Notification’ warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode (provided it is supported by MPSM mode) for extended run time.

‘Smart Paste’ allows user to paste the relevant text like pasting the website url on web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in mail application – all extracted from same message automatically. The phone also has ‘Intelligent Photos’ feature using which it detects similar or duplicate photos and gives users suggestion to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space.

Galaxy M01 Core also features Dark Mode – One UI based Dark Mode integration, which is easier on the eyes and helps in battery saving.

“Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

