Samsung Galaxy Jump2 goes official with 120Hz display, 50MP triple rear camera

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy Jump2 smartphone in South Korea. It is the successor of Galaxy Jump which was announced in May 2021. The phone comes with 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, tripe rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery and Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

The Galaxy Jump2 is priced at KRW 419,100 which is approx. Rs 25,725. It is available for purchase through the Korean carrier KT. It comes in three colours namely Blue, Green, and White.

Samsung Galaxy Jump2 Specs

The Galaxy Jump2 sports a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. It can be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. This can be expanded by up to 1TB with a Micro-SD card.

The Galaxy Jump2 has a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 lenses. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel front camera paired with f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Jump2 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It features Samsung Knox and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Besides, the phone runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Lastly, The connectivity features include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.