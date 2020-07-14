Samsung Galaxy J8 receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Samsung Galaxy J8 was launched back in the year 2018 with Android Oreo.

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 10 update to its Galaxy J8 smartphone. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with new features and bug fixes.



The update is now rolling out in Russia with firmware version J810FPUU4CTG3, reports SamMobile. The update brings July 2020 security patch as well with the latest OneUI 2.0 to Galaxy J8. The update is expected to reach other countries in the coming days. As of now, the update availability in India is not known at the moment.



The update brings all the major Android 10 features like enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.



If you own a Samsung Galaxy J8, you will get a notification for the software update. In order to download the latest update manually, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy J8 was launched back in the year 2018 with Android Oreo. The phone later received Android 9.0 Pie update.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 features a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. The device has a 3,500mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a dual camera setup of 16MP f/1.7 aperture + 5MP f/1.9 aperture rear cameras. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture at the front.