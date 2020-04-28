Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Android Go Edition smartphone launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2020 10:24 am

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 uns on an older Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition).
Samsung has launched Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Android Go Edition smartphone in India. The company launched the Galaxy J2 Core Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone in India back in the year 2018.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is priced at Rs 6299 and it comes in Blue, Black, Gold colour options. The phone is available on Samsung India eStore.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy J2 Core features a 5.0-inch qHD display with a screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels and 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a  single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on an older Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and it is backed by a 2600mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 154 grams.

