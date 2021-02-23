Samsung Galaxy F62 gets its first update in India with camera improvements

The new update is based on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and is rolling out over the air.

Advertisement

Samsung has started rolling out the first update to its recently launched Galaxy F62 smartphone. The phone was launched last week and went on its first sale on February 22.



The update comes with version number E625FDDU1AUB4 and it also brings the latest February security patch to the smartphone. Furthermore, it also brings improved performance in the camera department. The overall device stability has been improved as well.



The Galaxy F62 update is approximately 180MB in size. The new update is based on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and is rolling out over the air. Users can download the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications



Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.



The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel sensor + 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor + 5-megapixel macro sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.



Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Advertisement