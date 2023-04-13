Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch tipped for later this month

Samsung has had the Galaxy F series in India for a while now, and it could soon expand this series with a launch of a new smartphone, which could be dubbed as the Galaxy F54 5G. The launch of the new smartphone has now been tipped to take place later this month. Its specifications have also been leaked alongside.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch

As per Abhishek Yadav’s tweet, the Galaxy F54 5G will launch in India during the last week of April. While he didn’t mention an exact date, we would have to wait for that until an official announcement comes from Samsung.

As for its specs, the device is apparently a rebranded Galaxy M54 5G that debuted in the Middle East back last month. It sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which we also saw on the Galaxy A54 5G recently, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 108-megapixel primary shooter with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor for selfies.

Then, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and Dolby Atmos support with stereo speakers. Connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It runs on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.