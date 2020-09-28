Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F41 confirmed to launch with 64MP triple camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 1:02 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series.

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy F41 smartphone in India next month on October 8 at 5:30 PM. Now ahead of the launch, the Galaxy F41 is now confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series. The company has partnered with Flipkart for the upcoming launch. The latest teaser on Flipkart has confirmed a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the Galaxy F41.

Samsung Galaxy F41 will come with a single selfie camera but its details haven’t been revealed yet by the company. The phone is likely to be offered in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. As for the pricing, Galaxy F41 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

The phone is confirmed to be equipped with an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung Galaxy F41 is also confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery. It also has a Single Take camera feature that's also available on the Galaxy M31s.

As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It might be powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 coupled with 6GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage.

The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a depth / macro sensor. It may feature a 32-megapixel front camera. It may run Android 10 with One UI. There will be a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

On the new Galaxy F phone, Asim Warsi, Senior VP and Head of eCommerce Business, Samsung India said, “At Samsung, we are obsessed with consumer-centric innovations. Galaxy F designed in India in collaboration with Flipkart, is a celebration of the rising aspirations of socially savvy consumers. With Galaxy F, Samsung and Flipkart are offering a feature-loaded option for young consumers who want to live life to the fullest. Galaxy F’s proposition is ‘full on’ - the lifestyle that defines today’s young Gen Z consumers and we are confident that F Series smartphones will live up the ‘full on’ credo.”

Samsung Galaxy F series coming soon

Galaxy F Series: Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First device

Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

Galaxy F41 on Flipkart: Samsung's New Online Strategy?

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy F41

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 9A new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant announced

Tecno Spark 6 with quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched

How to watch IPL 2020 live on Mobile?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products
Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies