Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

Samsung has confirmed the launch of its first smartphone in the new F series in India. Dubbed as Galaxy F41, the phone will be launched in India on October 8th on Flipkart.



The event will be live-streamed via Samsung’s official channels on October 8th at 5:30 PM IST. The phone will be Flipkart exclusive in the country.



The teaser image showcases the front and rear design of Samsung Galaxy F41. The phone is equipped with an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung Galaxy F41 is also confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery.



As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It might be powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 coupled with 6GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage.



The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a depth / macro sensor. It may feature a 32-megapixel front camera. It may run Android 10 with One UI. There will be a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The phone is likely to be offered in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.