Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launched in India with triple cameras, 120Hz display

Samsung has launched a new F-series smartphone in India, called the Galaxy F23 5G. The Galaxy F23 5G is the successor to the Galaxy F22 that was launched in India last year. The F23 5G from Samsung comes with triple cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor under the hood.

As for pricing, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB trim, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 18,499. The phone comes in two colour options namely Aqua Blue and Forest Green. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go on sale through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across the country starting 12pm (noon) on March 16.

The phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. There’s no information as to when the introductory period will last. As for launch offers, you get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 when using ICICI Bank cards, and a two-month YouTube Premium subscription.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M23, M33, A13, A23 smartphones unveiled

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications

The F23 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion and storage expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

For optics, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, it carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio playback.