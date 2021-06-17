Samsung Galaxy F22 to launch in India soon, support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy F22 may launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22.

Seems Samsung is all set to launch a new phone in the F-series in India. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy F22, the support page of the phone is live on Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy F22 with model number SM-E225F is now listed on the Samsung India support website (via Mysmartprice), hinting at an imminent launch in the country.

The support page, however, does not actually reveal any details for the upcoming Samsung smartphone but it does suggest that the smartphone could indeed be launched in India soon.

Recent reports have hinted that Samsung Galaxy F22 may launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22. Samsung could launch the device in India exclusively through Flipkart’s online store.

If the Samsung Galaxy F22 is indeed a rebranded Galaxy A22, then Samsung Galaxy F22 may sport a 6.4-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy F22 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well. On the camera front, there will be quad cameras with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy F22 will be fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology. It will run Android 11 with One UI 3. Other features like GPS, dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack could also be present.