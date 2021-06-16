Samsung Galaxy F22 to be a rebranded Galaxy A22, reveals Bluetooth certification

Samsung could launch the device in India exclusively through Flipkart’s online store.

Samsung will soon be launching Galaxy F22 smartphone. The device has now recived Bluetooth certification been Samsung Galaxy F22 which sufggests that it may launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 and the Galaxy A22 have appeared under the same Bluetooth SIG listing which was first spotted by SamMobile. Out of the eight different models of the Galaxy A22 mentioned in the listing, one is said to be the Samsung Galaxy F22 with the model number SM-E225F_DS.

Apart from the model number, the listing reveals that the phone will support Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It doesn't detail any of the Galaxy F22's specs. The report further says that Samsung could launch the device in India exclusively through Flipkart’s online store.

For unaware, the Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G were launched in the European market earlier this month.

If the Samsung Galaxy F22 is indeed a rebranded Galaxy A22, then Samsung Galaxy F22 may sport a 6.4-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy F22 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well. On the camera front, there will be quad cameras with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy F22 will be fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology. It will run Android 11 with One UI 3. Other features like GPS, dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack could also be present.