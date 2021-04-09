Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F02s first sale to be held today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 10:40 am

Samsung Galaxy F02s will be available from Flipkart, Samsung.com and retail stores offline starting today.
Samsung Galaxy F02s was launched with Galaxy F12 in India last week, Now Galaxy F02s will go on its first sale in the country today.

 

The Samsung Galaxy F02 is priced at Rs 8999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB variant. The higher-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9999. It comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black colours.

 

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy F02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, Adreno 506 GPU. The phone has up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card for expandable storage up to 1TB.

 

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling with f/2.2 aperture.

 

On the software front, Galaxy F02s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. 

