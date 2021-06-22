Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go announced with Intel Celeron processor, 14-inch display

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features a 14-inch TFT HD touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

Samsung Electronics today introduced Galaxy Chromebook Go, the newest member of the Galaxy Computing family. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is now listed on Samsung Mobile Press site. However, its pricing and availability details have not been revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features a 14-inch TFT HD touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The Chromebook is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 (Jasper Lake) processor that is built using a 10nm process and features two CPU cores and Intel UHD Graphics with 16 EUs.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is backed by 4 or 8GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, 128GB of SSD storage. The memory is expandable using a microSD card slot.

The Chromebook runs on ChromeOS and it is loaded with a 42.3Wh battery and comes bundled with a 45W USB Type-C charger. The device features a fingerprint sensor and WiFi 6 support.

On the connectivity front, you get two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm headphone-microphone combo jack. The LTE version will have a Nano-SIM slot.

The Chromebook Go is equipped with 2 x 1.5W stereo speakers, multitouch trackpad and a 720p webcam. The laptop measures 327.1x225.6x15.9mm and weighs 1.45 kilograms.