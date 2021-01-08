Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with 10th Gen Intel CPU, QLED display announced

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is backed by 4 or 8GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB of SSD storage.

Samsung Electronics today introduced Galaxy Chromebook 2, the newest member of the Galaxy Computing family. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes in two colour options - Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray and will be available for a price of $549 (approx. Rs 40,300).

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3-inch QLED FHD touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Chromebook is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor. It also comes with Intel Celeron 5205U processor as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is backed by 4 or 8GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB of SSD storage. The memory is expandable using a microSD card slot.

The Chromebook 2 is equipped with 2 x 5W stereo speakers and the company has added a backlit keyboard as well. It also supports any Universal Stylus Initiative (USI).

The Chromebook runs on ChromeOS and it is loaded with a 45.5Wh battery. The device features a fingerprint sensor and WiFi 6 support. On the connectivity front, you get two USB Type-C ports, microSD card slot and Bluetooth 5.0. The Chromebook measures 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm and weighs 1.23kg.