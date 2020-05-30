Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book S laptops announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 30, 2020 11:29 am

Latest News

Samsung has introduced Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book S (2020) laptops.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest laptops known as Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book S (2020). 

 

The Galaxy Book S laptop comes with a price tag of EUR 999 (approx. Rs 84,000) and it is available in the UK in June. The Galaxy Book Flex is priced EUR 1,349 and it is available in Royal Blue and Aura Silver. The Galaxy Book Ion comes with a price tag of Eur 1,249 for the 13.3-inch model and EUR 1,299 for 15.6-inch model. The laptop is available in Aura Silver colour option. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020)

 

Advertisement

samsung

 

 The Samsung Galaxy Book S comes loaded with a host of interesting features. THe laptop is loaded with a fan-less design that allows it to be slimmer than traditional laptops and it comes with a light clamshell design with metal body. It weighs just 950 grams.

 

The laptop is loaded with a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen display with up to 600nits brightness. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid technology. The chipset balances high-performing processes during use and conserves battery when not in use. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB eUFS storage option. 

 

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Book S is loaded with a 42Wh battery with up to 17 hours of playback. It comes with quad stereo speakers with Sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos technology. On the connectivity front, it supports 2 USB Type-C port, one headphone jack, microSD card reader, WiFi 6 and more. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Flex

 

samsung

 

The latest laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows users to use it as a tablet and a PC. The Galaxy Book Flex is loaded with an aluminium body and it comes with support for S Pen including new gesture controls. The laptop is loaded with a 13.3-inch OLED Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core Ice Lake processor along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. 

 

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and it comes with AKG stereo speakers with Smart Amp. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and it comes with 69.7Wh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB Type-C port, one microSD card slot, WiFi and HP/mic. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Ion

 

samsung

 

The Samsung Galaxy Ion is available in two screen sizes. There is a 13.3-inch model and a 15.6-inch model. Both the sizes come with an OLED Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core Comet Lake processor along with Intel UHD graphics. 

 

The laptop is backed by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It comes with AKG stereo speakers with Smart Amp. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and it comes with 69.7Wh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports one Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB Type-C ports, one microSD card slot, WiFi 6 and HP/mic.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 renders and specs leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE announced

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched with 7,040mAh battery and S Pen Support

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Samsung laptops Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple now lets Indian buyers to customise their iMac, MacBook - How it works

Xiaomi teases Mi-laptops launch in India soon

Lenovo launches PC Pal free service to help buyers choose right laptop

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies