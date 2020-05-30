Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book S laptops announced

Samsung has introduced Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book S (2020) laptops.

The Galaxy Book S laptop comes with a price tag of EUR 999 (approx. Rs 84,000) and it is available in the UK in June. The Galaxy Book Flex is priced EUR 1,349 and it is available in Royal Blue and Aura Silver. The Galaxy Book Ion comes with a price tag of Eur 1,249 for the 13.3-inch model and EUR 1,299 for 15.6-inch model. The laptop is available in Aura Silver colour option.

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020)

The Samsung Galaxy Book S comes loaded with a host of interesting features. THe laptop is loaded with a fan-less design that allows it to be slimmer than traditional laptops and it comes with a light clamshell design with metal body. It weighs just 950 grams.

The laptop is loaded with a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen display with up to 600nits brightness. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid technology. The chipset balances high-performing processes during use and conserves battery when not in use. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB eUFS storage option.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Book S is loaded with a 42Wh battery with up to 17 hours of playback. It comes with quad stereo speakers with Sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos technology. On the connectivity front, it supports 2 USB Type-C port, one headphone jack, microSD card reader, WiFi 6 and more.

Samsung Galaxy Flex

The latest laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows users to use it as a tablet and a PC. The Galaxy Book Flex is loaded with an aluminium body and it comes with support for S Pen including new gesture controls. The laptop is loaded with a 13.3-inch OLED Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core Ice Lake processor along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and it comes with AKG stereo speakers with Smart Amp. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and it comes with 69.7Wh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB Type-C port, one microSD card slot, WiFi and HP/mic.

Samsung Galaxy Ion

The Samsung Galaxy Ion is available in two screen sizes. There is a 13.3-inch model and a 15.6-inch model. Both the sizes come with an OLED Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core Comet Lake processor along with Intel UHD graphics.

The laptop is backed by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It comes with AKG stereo speakers with Smart Amp. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and it comes with 69.7Wh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports one Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB Type-C ports, one microSD card slot, WiFi 6 and HP/mic.