Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α 2-in-1 laptop launched with 13.3-inch QLED display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 11:33 am

The Galaxy Book Flex α features 13.3-inch QLED display super-bright FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and max 600-nit brightness.
Ahead of CES 2020, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book Flex α (pronounced as alpha). The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α comes at starting price $829.99 (Rs 59,411 approx.) and it will roll out in the first half of this year. It comes in Royal Silver colour. The company will be separately selling an Active Pen stylus for the device.

The Galaxy Book Flex α features 13.3-inch QLED display super-bright FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and max 600-nit brightness. The display is attached to a 360-degree hinge which provides a 2-in-1 form factor and the internals are housed inside an aluminium body. It is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core Ice Lake processor with Intel UHD Graphics. The Galaxy Book Flex α comes in 8 GB and 12 GB LPDD4 RAM variants. Its SSD storage variants are 256 GB and 512 GB.

Connectivity options include WiFi 6, 802.11ax two USB 3.0 ports, USB Type-C port, HDMI port, microSD and a 3.5mm combo jack for microphone and headphone. The Flex α comes with a 54Wh battery with up to  17.5-hour battery life and support for Fast Charge feature.

The other features that are available on the device include a fingerprint scanner. It has a pair of 1.5W speakers and it features a 720p HD camera for video calls. The dimensions are 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm and it weighs 1.19 kg.

