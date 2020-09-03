Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 12:22 pm

The major highlight of the latest device is the 5G connectivity through which one can livestream, download documents and share high-resolution videos on-the-go.
Samsung has today announced the launch of its latest 2-in-1 laptop. The Galaxy Book Flex 5G laptop for its customers. 

 

The major highlight of the latest device is the 5G connectivity through which one can livestream, download documents and share high-resolution videos on-the-go. The company says that the Galaxy Book Flex 5G is Intel Evo verified laptop and it is powered by up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Intel Iris X graphics. 

 

The laptop is loaded with a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen panel with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage option. The laptop comes with a backlit keyboard and it also features built-in S Pen. 

 

The laptop is loaded with a 13-megapixel world-facing camera and the company claims that one can easily take snapshots of notes, recipes and whatever else you need to record. One can also quickly annotate the images with the help of built-in S Pen. The laptop also comes with Samsung Notes. With this, users will have access to the app to jot down ideas on your Galaxy smartphone and laptop. Samsung’s connected ecosystem also syncs notes with other Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+.

 

In terms of battery, it is loaded with 69.7Wh battery and it also features fingerprint support as well. In terms of connectivity, it features Thunderbolt 4, SB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, UFS & Micro SD slot and SIM Slot.

 

