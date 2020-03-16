  • 23:50 Mar 16, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) receive Android 10 Update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 3:33 pm

Latest News

The Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A6 (2018) is currently rolling out to users in France.
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update to its Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A6 (2018) smartphones. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with new features and bug fixes to both the devices. It also brigs February 2020 security patch to Galaxy A80 and March 2020 Android security patch to Galaxy A6 (2018).

As per a report of Sammobile, the Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy A80 is currently rolling out to users in France and it is expected to reach other markets pretty soon. The update comes with version number A805FXXU4BTC3.

The Galaxy A6 (2018) is also reported to receive the Android 10 update in France. It comes with firmware version A600FNXXU5CTB9, reports SamMobile.

In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

The Android 10 update brings new features to Digital wellbeing in which one can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update also adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. It also adds new navigation gestures.

 

Samsung Galaxy A6 features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. Powered by an Exynos 7 series octa-core processor that clocks in at 1.6GHz. It has a 16-megapixel primary snapper alongside an aperture of f/1.7 and a 16-megapixel f/1.9 sensor for selfies. The phone is backed up by 3,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Infinity display with 20:9 aspect ratio screen. It is powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.  Galaxy A80 is backed up by a 3700mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support. It is world’s first phone to feature a triple rotating camera module. The triple camera setup on the back of the Galaxy A80 rises up and rotates to the front when using the selfie camera.

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

