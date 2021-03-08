Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 to reportedly launch on March 17

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 08, 2021 11:08 pm

Samsung may host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on March 17.
Samsung will reportedly launch Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 next week. As per a tipster, both the phones will launch at Galaxy Unpacked March 2021 event scheduled for March 17.

As per screenshots shared by tipster @FronTron via a Samsung livestream link on YouTube (which is now removed), Samsung may host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on March 17. The company is said to launch Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 at the event.

The support page of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 phones is live on the Samsung India website, which means the phones will also be launched in the country soon. Both are expected to be announced in 4G and 5G variants. The phone’s official support page is also live on Samsung UAE.

 

Samsung Galaxy A52 rumoured Specifications

 

As per earlier leaks, Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The 4G variant will likely be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to have a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. It will likely have a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box, likely with version 3.1 of One UI.
 

Samsung Galaxy A72 rumoured Specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage will have 128GB and 256GB capacities and it will have expansion support through a Micro-SD card. There would be a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

For the camera, there will be a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The front will have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

