Samsung Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 SoC launched in India for Rs 29,999

Samsung has officially announced the launch of its latest premium smartphone in its A-series. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A71, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 and it will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colour options.

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from February 24 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes loaded with a host of new Make In India features. It is loaded with Useful cards that help reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily.

It also comes with multilingual typing, through which the keyboard automatically detect the language used by the user while typing. Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy A71 is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It comes with Slow-Mo selfie feature, which allows taking slow-motion videos from the front camera.

The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature along with the support of Samsung Pay.

