  • 14:11 Feb 19, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 SoC launched in India for Rs 29,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 1:32 pm

Latest News

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 and it will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colour options.
Advertisement

Samsung has officially announced the launch of its latest premium smartphone in its A-series. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A71, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 and it will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colour options. 

 

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from February 24 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes loaded with a host of new Make In India features. It is loaded with Useful cards that help reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily.

 

It also comes with multilingual typing, through which the keyboard automatically detect the language used by the user while typing. Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy A71 is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

Advertisement

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It comes with Slow-Mo selfie feature, which allows taking slow-motion videos from the front camera. 

 

The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature along with the support of Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy A71 announced with L-shaped 64MP quad camera setup and upto 8GB of RAM

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

Samsung Galaxy A71 launching in India today, to be priced less than 30k

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A71

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme C3 new variant launched with triple rear cameras

Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem with up to 7.5Gbps download speeds announced

Oppo Reno 3 Pro new teaser surface, promo images also leaked

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies