  • 11:08 Feb 19, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 launching in India today, to be priced less than 30k

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 11:04 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A71 was first launched in Vietnam last year in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage.

After recently launching Galaxy A51, Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy A71 in India today. Now, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the Samsung Galaxy A71 will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

 

The phone will go on sale across retail stores and online platforms after its launch in India. Samsung Galaxy A71 was first launched in Vietnam last year in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage. It comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants

 

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by 2.2GHz Octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage via MicroSD card.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has a L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle len, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.

 

The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A71 announced with L-shaped 64MP quad camera setup and upto 8GB of RAM

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch in India by 2nd week of Feb

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A71

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook Laptop global launch set for February 24

Redmi Note 8 Pro price slashed, now starts at Rs 13999

Honor 9X gets new Emerald Green colour variant

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies