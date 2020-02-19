Samsung Galaxy A71 launching in India today, to be priced less than 30k

Samsung Galaxy A71 was first launched in Vietnam last year in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage.

After recently launching Galaxy A51, Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy A71 in India today. Now, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the Samsung Galaxy A71 will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

The phone will go on sale across retail stores and online platforms after its launch in India. Samsung Galaxy A71 was first launched in Vietnam last year in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage. It comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by 2.2GHz Octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage via MicroSD card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has a L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle len, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.

The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.