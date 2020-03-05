Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with 25W fast charging support receives 3C Certification in China

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be powered by Exynos 980 SoC.

Samsung is currently working on the 5G version of the recently launched Galaxy A71 4G variant in India for Rs 29,999. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has now received Compulsory Certification of China (CCC or 3C) certification in China.

The device was spotted bearing the SM-A7160 model number on the 3C certification. The model number is same as in Geekbench listing which also surfaced before. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, the certification reveals 11V/2.25A charging output, which roughly translates to a 25W charging rate. The listing doesn’t provide any other details about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be powered by Exynos 980 SoC. The phone will have 8GB RAM and it will run on the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

Previously, the phone received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) which revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with Exynos 980 SoC could be the first phone from Samsung to be powered by its mid-range 5G-equipped Exynos 980 chipset. Samsung currently uses the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9825 chipsets for its 5G smartphones.