Samsung Galaxy A71 5G receives WiFi certification

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands.

Samsung is working on the 5G version of the recently launched Galaxy A71 4G variant in India for Rs 29,999. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with the model number Samsung SM-A7160 has received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA). The listing suggests that the launch of the handset may be imminent.

The Wifi listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac. Sadly, the listing does not show any specifications except that the device will be powered by Android 10 operating system. The listing carries the certification ID WFA94803 and the date of certification being 21 February 2020.



An earlier Geekbench listing revealed some key specifications of Galaxy A71 5G. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be powered by Exynos 980 SoC. The phone will have 8GB RAM and it will run on the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone managed to score 3,078 in the single-core test and 7,346 in the multi-core test.

An earlier report also tipped us that Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with Exynos 980 SoC is in works. The SM-A7160 could be the first phone from Samsung to be powered by its mid-range 5G-equipped Exynos 980 chipset. Samsung currently uses the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9825 chipsets for its 5G smartphones.