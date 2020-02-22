  • 12:23 Feb 22, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G receives WiFi certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2020 11:50 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands.
Advertisement

Samsung is working on the 5G version of the recently launched Galaxy A71 4G variant in India for Rs 29,999. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with the model number Samsung SM-A7160 has received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA). The listing suggests that the launch of the handset may be imminent.

 

The Wifi listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac. Sadly, the listing does not show any specifications except that the device will be powered by Android 10 operating system. The listing carries the certification ID WFA94803 and the date of certification being 21 February 2020.

An earlier Geekbench listing revealed some key specifications of Galaxy A71 5G. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G  will be powered by Exynos 980 SoC. The phone will have 8GB RAM and it will run on the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone managed to score 3,078 in the single-core test and 7,346 in the multi-core test.

Advertisement

 

An earlier report also tipped us that Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with Exynos 980 SoC is in works. The SM-A7160 could be the first phone from Samsung to be powered by its mid-range 5G-equipped Exynos 980 chipset. Samsung currently uses the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9825 chipsets for its 5G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A71 launching in India today, to be priced less than 30k

Samsung Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 SoC launched in India for Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted with Exynos 980 SoC and 8GB RAM

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus 8 to launch at online and offline events this year

Samsung Galaxy A70 now receiving Android 10 update

Top 10 features of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Should you buy it (or not)!

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies