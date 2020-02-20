Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted with Exynos 980 SoC and 8GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with the model number Samsung SM-A7160 has now been spotted on the Geekbench website.

Samsung yesterday launched Galaxy A71 4G variant in India for Rs 29,999. Now the company is also working on the 5G version of the Galaxy A71. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with the model number Samsung SM-A7160 has now been spotted on the Geekbench website.



The Geekbench listing via MySmartPrice has revealed some key Galaxy A71 5G specifications. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be powered by Exynos 980 SoC. The phone will have 8GB RAM and it will run on the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone managed to score 3,078 in the single-core test and 7,346 in the multi-core test.





An earlier report also tipped us that Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with Exynos 980 SoC is in works. The SM-A7160 could be the first phone from Samsung to be powered by its mid-range 5G-equipped Exynos 980 chipset. Samsung currently uses the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9825 chipsets for its 5G smartphones.



Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A71 LTE version has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



The phone has a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 and is backed up by 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

