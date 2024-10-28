Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Camera Details Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G camera details have been leaked online, suggesting that the device might finally get an upgraded selfie camera sensor over the previous models. Details about the rear camera setup have also leaked and here’s what you can expect from the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Camera Specs (Rumoured)

According to a Galaxy Club report, the Galaxy A56 is set to feature an upgraded selfie camera, likely a 12MP sensor, replacing the 32MP lens that’s been standard in the A5x series since the Galaxy A51. While it’s uncertain if this new camera will match the one used in the Galaxy S flagship series, it will certainly be an improvement over previous A-series models from the same line.

However, the rear camera Sensors could remain identical to the Galaxy A55 5G, which means we could see a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Some users could get disappointed if they were expecting to see a better camera setup, including a telephoto sensor.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Review: Is It A Value for Money Offering?

Aside from the cameras, details of the device’s chip have also been leaked in the past, suggesting that it could be powered by the upcoming Exynos 1580 processor, successor to the Exynos 1480 used in the Galaxy A55. The 1480 had notable performance enhancements over its predecessor, the Exynos 1380, due to which there are higher expectations from the Exynos 1580.

The Galaxy A56 5G was recently also spotted on the Geekbench database with a score of 1341 points in single-core and 3836 points in multi-core tests. For context, this score is on par with the Snapdragon 888 SoC from back in 2021.