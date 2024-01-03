Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Renders Leaked: Key Island Will Be The Key Focus This Year

Samsung is all set to follow up it’s last year’s portfolio with new launches where it has already debuted the Galaxy A15 5G as well as the Galaxy A25 5G. While the Galaxy S24 series is set to debut on January 17, it will soon be followed by a new launch in the Galaxy A-series lineup, and it is going to be the Galaxy A55 5G, the renders for which have been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Expected Design & Chipset

The report from Android Headlines showcases the design of the Galaxy A55 5G via high quality renders. According to the publication, the device will come in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy shades. For the most part, the phone looks identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy A54 5G, however, the major difference would be in the frame of the handset.

This year, Samsung is focusing on making the frame of the handset flatter, and the same has been applied on the Galaxy A55. One can notice how the frame is flatter than before, and the key island has been carried forward from the Galaxy A25 5G. For those unaware, the protrusion in the frame where the volume rocker and power button is placed, is what Samsung calls the Key Island.

Key Island seems to be one of the major attractions for Samsung smartphones in 2024 considering the brand has been advertising it as a feature instead of just being a design change. The handset will have a metallic build with glass back and front for the utmost premium in-hand feel.

At the front, the bezel thickness seems to have remained identical to the Galaxy A54 5G. The rear camera array includes three lenses each protruding out of the back panel separately. Next, there’s an LED flash sitting next to the vertical camera setup. Samsung hasn’t opted for a major design revamp but minor refreshments, same as it did for Galaxy S24 series over the Galaxy S23 series.

Lastly, the report also gave us some details regarding the Processor the handset is going to be powered with. It will be Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1480 processor which is yet to make its debut.

The report says that the Chipset is expected to be based on a 4nm fabrication process, consisting of four high-performance CPU cores clocked at 2.75GHz and four efficiency cores at 2.05GHz. The CPU is paired with the Xclipse 530 GPU, a custom GPU that Samsung co-developed with AMD based on its Radeon graphics technology used in PC graphics. Rest of the specs of the smartphone have been kept under the wraps for now.