Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G full specs and price leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone soon in India. Now ahead of the launch, the detailed list of specs of the upcoming Samsung smartphone has leaked online.

A fresh report by Winfuture.de has revealed the entire specs and pricing of Galaxy A52s 5G. The report also claims that that phone will be launched by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A52s support page has also gone live on India website. So the launch is just around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G full leaked specs

The Galaxy A52s 5G will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ S-AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset is present under the hood of the A52s. The phone will arrive with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in Europe. There will be 256 GB of storage in other markets.

The phone will sport an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the phone will sport a quad rear camera setup. It will feature a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The A52s will be capable of capturing 4K videos. It will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display.

The phone will run Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on top. It will offer other features like dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a microSD card slot, and a USB-C port. Lastly, it will be an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof device.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G pricing (Rumored)

As per the leak, the Galaxy A52s 5G will come with a price tag of 449 euros (approx. 39,100). This leaked price is in line with an earlier leaked price of EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for its sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The colour options will include black, mint, blue and purple.