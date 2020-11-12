Advertisement

Garmin launches Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition Smartwatch in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 12, 2020 4:33 pm

 Garmin has launched two new smartwatches in India called the Garmin Venu Sq and Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition. The Garmin Venu Sq is priced at Rs 21,090, while the music edition is at Rs 26,290.

 

The smartwatches can be bought at Garmin retail stores and other retail stores including Helios stores, Just in Time, Lifestyle, Kamal Watch, and Malabar Watch. Apart from the offline stores, it can be purchased at the e-commerce platform including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm Mall, and Tata CliQ soon.

 

Garmin Venu Sq

 

Both the smartwatches have features like heart rate monitoring, hydration tracking, respiration tracking, and body battery energy monitoring. The smartwatches also come with 20 preloaded sports modes including activities like Yoga, Pilates, running, cycle strength training. 

 

Garmin Venu Sq is offered in three colour variants – orchid/metallic orchid, white/light gold, and shadow grey/slate. Venu Sq Music Edition, on the other hand, comes in four colour options – light sand/rose gold, navy/light gold, moss/slate, and black/slate.

 

The smartwatches also have a colour display along with always-on display option. There is also a personal running coach feature that comes with the watch which will help guide users for 5k, 10k runs, and marathons.

 

Venu Sq hydration

 

The hydration tracking feature will remind you at various times throughout the day for the adequate intake of fluid. The watch has soft silicone straps that are both lightweight and comfortable to wear.

 

