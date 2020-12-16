Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G appears in a geekbench listing

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 10:41 am

It seems like there will be a 4G variant as well for the Galaxy A52.
A new mid-range smartphone by Samsung is yet again being spotted on a Geekbench listing with the model number SM-A525F and is expected to be the Galaxy A52 4G.

 

The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G and has performed better in the benchmark results when compared to the same device but with 5G connectivity that was spotted a few days back with a Snapdragon 750G processor. 

 

This rumoured Galaxy A52 4G has 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11 as per the listing. It scored 554 in the single core section and 1,689 in the multi-core section. The previous one scored 298 in single core and 1,001 in multi core which is considerably lower when compared. 

 

The listing for the Galaxy A52 5G further revealed that the phone will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will be running on Android 11 OS.

 

As per leaks, the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other camera sensors are not known at the moment. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and the thickness grows to almost 10mm if you count the camera bump. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone. The phone could be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,800). 

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch expected few weeks later than Global launch

Samsung Galaxy M12 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 850 and Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G surfaces online again

Reviews

