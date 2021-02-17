Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2021 10:46 am

Samsung Galaxy A51 was initially launched with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 firmware.
Samsung is now rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India to Samsung Galaxy A51. The phone was initially launched with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 firmware. Later it was updated to One UI 2.1 and One UI 2.5 as well.

Earlier this month, Samsung started the rollout of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for the handset in Russia and now the same update is being rolled out for India users as well.

The One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A51 comes with firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1. It comes with some new features based on Android 11 such as media controls, chat bubbles, improved permission management, smart device controls, and more.

The new software update brings the February 2020 security patch to the Galaxy A51. You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

The update has been released over-the-air in India and it may take time to reach all units.

 

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support

On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

 

(Via)

