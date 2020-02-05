Samsung Galaxy A51 new update improves camera stability

The latest brings new features and December Android security update as well to the Samsung Galaxy A51.

SamMobile reports that the latest software update carries the build number A515FXXU1ASL6 and is 240MB in size. It is said to be currently available for Galaxy A51 users in France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, UK, and a few other European countries.



The update only brings camera stability improvement to the Galaxy A51. It also brings December 2019 security patch to the latest smartphone. The users can check for the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download an Install.



Samsung Galaxy A51 was recently launched in India. It is priced at Rs 23,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Recollecting some key specifications, the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens.



It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. It has 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.