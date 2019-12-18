  • 23:20 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A50 new update brings improved camera performance, December Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 11:14 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched in India along with Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 smartphones.
Advertisement

Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy A50 in India. The new update brings an improved camera experience, better Wi-Fi connectivity and stability.

Samsung's new software update has an A505FDDU3ASL5 build number and it is 640.93 MB in size. The update also brings the latest December security patch.

In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings> Software Update > Download and Install.

The update improves camera stability and picture quality. The Wi-Fi connectivity and stability has also been now improved. The update also improves the security of the device.

The last update of Samsung Galaxy A50 improved the in-display fingerprint recognition algorithm and also brought the November security patch with it.

 

 Samsung Galaxy A50 Camera Samples

Samsung Galaxy A50 in Pictures

 

Advertisement

To recall, the Galaxy A50 was launched in India along with Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 smartphones. It features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU.

 

 Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: Premium design, triple cameras are the key highlights

 

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup of a 25MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. It features a 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It features an in-display Fingerprint sensor.

 

Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings dedicated Night Mode, Super Slow-mo inside camera

Samsung Galaxy A50s with Android 9, Exynos 9610 SoC pays a visit on AnTuTu

Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings camera improvements with July Android Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives a new software update with August Android Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets a new update in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A50 Samsung Galaxy A50 update Samsung Galaxy A50 new update Samsung Galaxy A50 specs Samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera launched in India

Realme 108MP camera smartphone in works, 30K stores target for 2020: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale from December 19 to 25: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies