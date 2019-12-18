Samsung Galaxy A50 new update brings improved camera performance, December Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched in India along with Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 smartphones.

Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy A50 in India. The new update brings an improved camera experience, better Wi-Fi connectivity and stability.



Samsung's new software update has an A505FDDU3ASL5 build number and it is 640.93 MB in size. The update also brings the latest December security patch.



In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings> Software Update > Download and Install.



The update improves camera stability and picture quality. The Wi-Fi connectivity and stability has also been now improved. The update also improves the security of the device.



The last update of Samsung Galaxy A50 improved the in-display fingerprint recognition algorithm and also brought the November security patch with it.

To recall, the Galaxy A50 was launched in India along with Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 smartphones. It features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup of a 25MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. It features a 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It features an in-display Fingerprint sensor.