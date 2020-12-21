Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 5G receive One UI 2.5 update with November security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 21, 2020 1:57 pm

The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A50 is rolling out in India and Sri Lanka while the update for Galaxy A90 is rolling for users in South Korea.
Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to its Samsung A50 and Galaxy A90 smartphones. Along with the update, both devices have also received December 2020 Android security patch.

 

The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A50 is rolling out in India and Sri Lanka while the update for Galaxy A90 is rolling for users in South Korea, SamMobile reports.

The firmware version for the One UI 2.5 update on Samsung Galaxy A50 is A505FDDU5BTL1, while the update for Samsung Galaxy A31 carries firmware version A908NKSU3CTL3.

 

You can download the latest firmware by tapping the update notification once it comes to your phone. You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.


Apart from adding December security patch, the update brings Bitmoji stickers for the Always On Display, Wi-Fi network quality indicator, the ability to request the Wi-Fi password and Split Keyboard mode when the Samsung Keyboard is in landscape mode.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It has a triple rear camera setup of 25MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm processor and backed up by 4500mAh battery. The phone is equipped with triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel 123° ultra-wide-angle camera + 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phone sports a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

