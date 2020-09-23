Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to be the first Snapdragon 750G powered smartphone?

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was announced earlier this month.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was announced earlier this month revealing its key specifications, pricing, and availability however, Samsung didn't reveal any details about the processer. The phone was expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, but a new leak suggests something else.



As per the leak, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G runs on the latest Snapdragon 750G SoC which went official yesterday. This information came directly from the source code of the smartphone on Geekbench. However, this has not been confirmed yet by Samsung.



As per the screenshot shared by Dealntech, the source code of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G's Geekbench benchmark shows that the chipset that powers the phone has eight cores that include two cores running at 2.21GHz and six cores clocked at 1.80GHz with Adreno 619 GPU. In the screenshot, the phone is mentioned with its SM-A426B model number.



If this really comes true, then Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will be the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications and pricing



The Galaxy A42 5G will be made available in the European market in November at 369 Euros (US$ 437 / Rs. 32,014 approx.). The phone comes in Black, White and Gray colours.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts an FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has up to 6GB RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage which is expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. The phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support and it runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1.



On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, 5 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.



