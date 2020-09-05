Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specs and Price revealed officially

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 05, 2020 12:36 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts an FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Advertisement

Earlier this week, Samsung announced the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone. However, its key specs and pricing were not disclosed at that time. Now the company has officially released all its details.

As per a press released published by Samsung German, the Galaxy A42 5G will be made available in the European market in November at 369 Euros (US$ 437 / Rs. 32,014 approx.). The phone comes in Black, White and Gray colours.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts an FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 690 processor. It has up to 6GB RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage which is expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card.

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, 5 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support and it runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1. Connectivity fetures are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.


Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series phones start receiving OneUI 2.5 update

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets One UI 2.5 update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition announced

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G announced

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker Launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 announced

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

OnePlus Clover surfaces with Snapdragon 460 and 4GB RAM

Snapdragon 732G Vs. Snapdragon 730G: What's the Difference

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies