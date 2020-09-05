Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specs and Price revealed officially

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts an FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Earlier this week, Samsung announced the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone. However, its key specs and pricing were not disclosed at that time. Now the company has officially released all its details.



As per a press released published by Samsung German, the Galaxy A42 5G will be made available in the European market in November at 369 Euros (US$ 437 / Rs. 32,014 approx.). The phone comes in Black, White and Gray colours.



Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts an FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 690 processor. It has up to 6GB RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage which is expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card.



On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, 5 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.



Samsung Galaxy A42 5G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support and it runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1. Connectivity fetures are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.



