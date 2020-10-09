Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specs revealed after a month of launch

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts an FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was announced last month. However, its full specs were not disclosed at that time. Earlier, Samsung revealed some of the specifications along with some official images of the smartphone. Now the company has officially detailed the specifications of the Galaxy A42 5G through an infographic.





Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts an FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The chipset is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.



Samsung Galaxy A42 comes in three variants - 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card.



On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.



Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W maximum charging technology. It runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.4x75.9x8.6mm and weighs 190 grams.



The Galaxy A42 5G comes in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray, and Prism Dot White colour options. The phone will be made available in the European market in November at 369 Euros (US$ 437 / Rs. 32,000 approx.).