Samsung Galaxy A32 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 720 and Android 11 OS

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will boot Android 11 OS out of the box and will come in a 4GB RAM variant.

Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone. The phone was recently spotted on the FCC certification website and now it has surfaced at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

On the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has appeared with model number SM-A326G. The listing shows that the phone will be powered by MT6853V chipset which is Dimensity 720.

Advertisement

The listing further revealed that the phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box and it will have 4GB of RAM. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, the handset scored 478 and 1595, respectively.

As per recent FCC listing, the upcoming Galaxy A32 5G will come with 15W (9V/1.67A) charger, which also supports 10W charging and 5G connectivity with n28/77/78 bands. The phone also features NFC support, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with LE.

Earlier leaked renders suggest the phone to feature a quad rear camera setup. Three sensors are aligned vertically while the fourth sensor is located next to them, below the flash.





On the front, the phone has a notch for the selfie camera with Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches diagonally. It also has thick bezels and a huge chin. The phone is expected to measure 164.2x76.1x9.1mm.

The renders show the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device which is embedded in the power button. At the bottom, the phone has a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grill.