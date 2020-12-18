Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 720 and Android 11 OS

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 1:47 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will boot Android 11 OS out of the box and will come in a 4GB RAM variant.
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone. The phone was recently spotted on the FCC certification website and now it has surfaced at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

 

On the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has appeared with model number SM-A326G. The listing shows that the phone will be powered by MT6853V chipset which is Dimensity 720.

Advertisement

 

The listing further revealed that the phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box and it will have 4GB of RAM. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, the handset scored 478 and 1595, respectively.

 

As per recent FCC listing, the upcoming Galaxy A32 5G will come with 15W (9V/1.67A) charger, which also supports 10W charging and 5G connectivity with n28/77/78 bands. The phone also features NFC support, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with LE.

 

Earlier leaked renders suggest the phone to feature a quad rear camera setup. Three sensors are aligned vertically while the fourth sensor is located next to them, below the flash.

On the front, the phone has a notch for the selfie camera with Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches diagonally. It also has thick bezels and a huge chin. The phone is expected to measure 164.2x76.1x9.1mm.

 

The renders show the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device which is embedded in the power button. At the bottom, the phone has a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grill.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case renders reveal design and more

Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India seems imminent

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G renders show quad rear camera setup, Infinity-V display

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G key details surface online

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

Galaxy S21 series appears in more renders, revealing official colour palette for the devices

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies