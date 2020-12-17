Samsung Galaxy A32 5G key details surface online

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with LE.

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone. The renders of the phone were leaked recently and now the smartphone has been spotted on the FCC certification website.

As per the FCC certification, the upcoming Galaxy A32 5G will carry model number SM-A326J. It will come with 15W (9V/1.67A) charger, which also supports 10W charging.

Further, the listing suggests that the phone will come with 5G connectivity with n28/77/78 bands. There will be NFC support on the Galaxy A32 5G as well. The phone also features dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with LE.

A recent HTML5 test database listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be running One UI 3.0, which is based on Android 11. The FCC listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

As per previous renders leaked, the Galaxy A32 will come with a quad rear camera setup. Three sensors are aligned vertically while the fourth sensor is located next to them, below the flash.





On the front, the phone has a notch for the selfie camera with Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches diagonally. It also has thick bezels and a huge chin. The phone is expected to measure 164.2x76.1x9.1mm.

The renders show the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device which is embedded in the power button. At the bottom, the phone has a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grill.