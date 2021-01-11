Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G leaked renders show multiple colours

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 11, 2021 5:39 pm

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a notch in the centre for the selfie camera with Infinity-V display.
Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone. The phone's support page went live last week hinting at its imminent release. Now Samsung Galaxy A32 5G press renders have leaked online.

 

As per the press renders of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G shared by WinFuture, the phone will come in Black, Blue, White, and Purple colour options. The phone will feature a quad rear camera setup stacked vertically on the left corner.

At the front, the Galaxy A32 5G features a notch in the centre for the selfie camera with Infinity-V display. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G support page was spotted on Samsung's UK and Ireland websites with the model number SM-A326B/DS recently, hinting that mminent launch. A smartphone with model number SM-A325F/DS which is likely to be Galaxy A32 4G was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The BIS listing also suggests that the smartphone can be expected in India soon.

 

On the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has appeared with model number SM-A326G. The listing shows that the phone will be powered by MT6853V chipset which is Dimensity 720. The phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box and it will have 4GB of RAM. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, the handset scored 478 and 1595, respectively.

 

As per earlier FCC listing, the upcoming Galaxy A32 5G will come with 15W (9V/1.67A) charger, which also supports 10W charging and 5G connectivity with n28/77/78 bands. The phone also features NFC support, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with LE.

