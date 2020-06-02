Samsung Galaxy A31 confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive in India ahead of launch on June 4

Samsung Galaxy A31 is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 in India. T

Samsung Galaxy A31 will be launching in India on June 4. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the new smartphone will be launched exclusively on Flipkart.

The famous e-commerce website is running a teaser hinting the availability of the device on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

The teaser on Flipkart has revealed few specifications as per which the smartphone will also feature 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display.





Further, as per Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy A31 will be backed up by a huge 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone will have a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

As per a recent report, Samsung Galaxy A31 is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 in India. The device will sell across online and offline platforms. The Galaxy A31 is likely to come in a sole variant of 6GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. The phone was announced back in March this year in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red and Prism Crush White colours.



The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and it runs on Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top.



The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Samsung phone offers a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A31 include Samsung Pay and an in-display fingerprint sensor.





