Samsung Galaxy A31 with 5000mAh battery announced

Samsung has announced the launch of its new smartphone in the Galaxy A-series with Galaxy A31. The brand has not revealed the pricing and availability of the latest Galaxy A31 smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Cruch Red and Prism Crush White colour options. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Samsung Pay, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.