Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48MP quad rear camera to launch in India in first week of June

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 23, 2020 12:39 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is likely to come in a sole variant of 6GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.
Earlier this year, Samsung launched Galaxy A31 smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. Now the phone is said to be launched in India in the first week of June.

Samsung Galaxy A31 is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 in India. The device will sell across online and offline platforms.

The Galaxy A31 is likely to come in a sole variant of 6GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and will be powered by MediaTek octa-core processor in India, sources told IANS on Friday.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It features a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Samsung Pay, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Latest News from Samsung

