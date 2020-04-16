Samsung Galaxy A30s receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

The Android 10 update brings latest One UI 2.0 and March 2020 security patch to the Samsung Galaxy A30s.

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out Android 10 update to its Galaxy A30s smartphone. The phone was launched last year with Android 9 Pie out of the box.



The Android 10 update brings latest One UI 2.0 and March 2020 security patch to the Samsung Galaxy A30s. It carries firmware version A307FNXXU2BTD1 and is around 1.5GB in size.



The update is currently rolling in Afghanistan, Iraq, Laos, Libya, Philippines, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE, reports SamMobile. As of now, the update availability is not known in India at the moment.



The update brings the Android 10 features like enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new Focus mode and parental controls, new navigation gestures, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.



If you haven’t received the notification, you manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.



To recall the specifications, Samsung Galaxy A30s flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED screen and comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor with Mali-G71 GPU. It packs a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.





On the camera department, the Galaxy A30s sports a triple rear camera setup with a 25-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture along with an 8-megapixel 123° ultra-wide and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone carries a 16-megapixel sensor shooter with f/2.0 aperture.