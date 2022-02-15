Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: What we know about Samsung’s upcoming mid-ranger

Samsung is developing the Galaxy A23 5G smartphone and fresh information has revealed a bunch about the smartphone including its price in India, specifications as well as the design of the smartphone. The upcoming Galaxy A23 is expected to be a 5G smartphone that will come with a Dimensity 700 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Design (Rumoured)

The leak by Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with Collegedunia reveals that the design of the Galaxy A23 5G seems to be similar to other A-series smartphones from Samsung last year. There’s a waterdrop notch on the front with a thick chin below the display. There’s a camera bump at back of the smartphone which houses quad cameras and an LED flash.

Apart from that, you get a fingerprint scanner on the right spine that doubles as the power button along with the volume rockers. The left spine will house just the SIM tray. At the bottom what you’ll get is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

For the internals, the phone will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch HD IPS LCD display and may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 SoC. It should further be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There will be an side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

For optics, the device will likely feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies, it may get a 13-megapixel sensor. You should also get camera features like digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus.

Connectivity options are said to include dual-SIM 5G, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It should run one OneUI based on Android 11 as per the leak.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G India Price (Rumoured)

The upcoming mid-ranger from Samsung is said to be priced at Rs 21,990 for the base model. The report further states that the device will launch in India on March 31, and should be available in two colours including Black & White. As this information hasn’t been officially backed by Samsung, you should take it with a pinch of salt.