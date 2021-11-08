Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G launched with triple cameras

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in Russia called the Galaxy A22s smartphone. The device has been launched as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 smartphone launched earlier in July in India. The device has triple cameras on the back and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A22s has launched in Mint, Gray, and White colour options. It comes in two trims including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options. Pricing and availability for the smartphone is yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy A22s Specifications

Galaxy A22s sports a 6.6″ FHD+ Infinity-V display with high 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for software, the Galaxy A22s 5G supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1, which is designed so you can be productive and creative every day. Further, a 5,000mAh battery backs the smartphone with support for 15W fast charging. Also, there’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48MP primary main camera with f1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide lens with f2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f2.4 aperture. In addition, it has a front camera of 8-megapixel for selfies.

In related news, the key specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A13 have been leaked recently. The Galaxy A13 5G will feature a 6.48-inch LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution. The phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Further, the phone is said to come in three storage variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.