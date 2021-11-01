Samsung Galaxy A13 5G key specifications, price leaked online

Samsung is currently working on a new A-series smartphone which will be called the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. Now the key specifications and price of Galaxy A13 5G have leaked online.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) on Twitter has shared the key specs of the upcoming smartphone. He has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G may be priced around $249 (roughly Rs 18,600).

Samsung Galaxy A13 key specifications

As per the specifications, the Galaxy A13 5G will feature a 6.48-inch LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution. The phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Further, the phone is said to come in three storage variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

There will be a triple rear camera setup that is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is no word on the front camera of the smartphone. In addition, the phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The official-looking design renders of the Galaxy A13 5G recently surfaced online. As per the renders, the Galaxy A13 5G will sport a water-drop notch design. The display is surrounded by thin bezels but at the chin, they are a bit thicker. The phone will have an 83.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio. At the front, the device appears to have a 6.48-inch Infinity-V display.

On the right, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, there will be a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone. It is expected that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A13 5G before the end of 2022 at around Rs. 15,000. The device is expected to come in four colour variants: Black, Blue, Red, and White.