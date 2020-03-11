Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly feature 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s will come with 32GB and 64GB storage.

Samsung is currently working on a device with model number SM-A217F, which is likely to be the Galaxy A21s. Now some key details for the Galaxy A21s have surfaced online.



An alleged picture of the phone's battery with model number EB-BA217ABY has surfaced on Russian parts supplier Naviglon and the SafetyKorea database. According to Naviglon, the phone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery.



An earlier report revealed that it is likely Samsung will launch the A21s in some markets and the A21 in others. Samsung Galaxy A21s will come with 32GB and 64GB storage and it will be available in blue, black, white, and red colour options. The phone is currently in development for the United States. Samsung Galaxy A21s will be equipped with a 2-megapixel macro camera.

A press render of the Galaxy A21 recently leaked online, along with some of its key features. Samsung Galaxy A21 will come with an Infinity-O punch-hole display housing the selfie camera placed on the upper left corner of the display. The phone has slim bezels and a thick chin. It has its power and volume buttons on the right side, while the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are at the bottom.



The rear of the handset shows a quad-rear camera setup which could be a wide-angle sensor, a macro lens and a depth sensor in addition to the primary lens. The image shows dual-LED flash on the right side of the rear camera module. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A21 will be reportedly powered by Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will have a 4,000mAh capacity battery.