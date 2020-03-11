  • 00:12 Mar 12, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly feature 5,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 11, 2020 2:03 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A21s will come with 32GB and 64GB storage.
Advertisement

Samsung is currently working on a device with model number SM-A217F, which is likely to be the Galaxy A21s. Now some key details for the Galaxy A21s have surfaced online.

An alleged picture of the phone's battery with model number EB-BA217ABY has surfaced on Russian parts supplier Naviglon and the SafetyKorea database. According to Naviglon, the phone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

An earlier report revealed that it is likely Samsung will launch the A21s in some markets and the A21 in others. Samsung Galaxy A21s will come with 32GB and 64GB storage and it will be available in blue, black, white, and red colour options. The phone is currently in development for the United States. Samsung Galaxy A21s will be equipped with a 2-megapixel macro camera.

 

A press render of the Galaxy A21 recently leaked online, along with some of its key features. Samsung Galaxy A21 will come with an Infinity-O punch-hole display housing the selfie camera placed on the upper left corner of the display. The phone has slim bezels and a thick chin. It has its power and volume buttons on the right side, while the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are at the bottom.

The rear of the handset shows a quad-rear camera setup which could be a wide-angle sensor, a macro lens and a depth sensor in addition to the primary lens. The image shows dual-LED flash on the right side of the rear camera module. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy A21 will be reportedly powered by Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will have a 4,000mAh capacity battery.

Samsung Galaxy A21 case renders leak reveal triple-camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly sport 5MP macro camera

Samsung Galaxy A21 leaked render shows Infinity-O display, quad rear cameras

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M30s new variant launched in India

Is Coronavirus going to impact Apple's launches?

Redmi K30 Pro 5G launch set for March end

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies