Samsung Galaxy A21 leaked render shows Infinity-O display, quad rear cameras

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones in India. Now Samsung is also working on another A-series smartphone dubbed as Galaxy A21 smartphone. A press render of the Galaxy A21 has leaked online, along with some of its key features.



As per the render leaked by Android Headlines, Samsung Galaxy A21 will come with an Infinity-O punch-hole display housing the selfie camera placed on the upper left corner of the display. The phone has slim bezels and a thick chin. It has its power and volume buttons on the right side, while the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are at the bottom.



The rear of the handset shows a quad-rear camera setup which could be a wide-angle sensor, a macro lens and a depth sensor in addition to the primary lens. The image shows dual-LED flash on the right side of the rear camera module. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A21 will be reportedly powered by Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will have a 4,000mAh capacity battery.

The report says the smartphone along with Galaxy A11 is going to be sold in the United States. The phone will be available on MetroPCS, Cricket, and Boost Mobile in addition to the other major carriers.