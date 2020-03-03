  • 13:57 Mar 03, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A21 leaked render shows Infinity-O display, quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2020 1:38 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A21 will be reportedly powered by Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones in India. Now Samsung is also working on another A-series smartphone dubbed as Galaxy A21 smartphone. A press render of the Galaxy A21 has leaked online, along with some of its key features.

As per the render leaked by Android Headlines, Samsung Galaxy A21 will come with an Infinity-O punch-hole display housing the selfie camera placed on the upper left corner of the display. The phone has slim bezels and a thick chin. It has its power and volume buttons on the right side, while the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are at the bottom.

The rear of the handset shows a quad-rear camera setup which could be a wide-angle sensor, a macro lens and a depth sensor in addition to the primary lens. The image shows dual-LED flash on the right side of the rear camera module. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Samsung Galaxy A21 will be reportedly powered by Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will have a 4,000mAh capacity battery.

 

The report says the smartphone along with Galaxy A11 is going to be sold in the United States. The phone will be available on MetroPCS, Cricket, and Boost Mobile in addition to the other major carriers.

Samsung Galaxy A50s receives Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked renders show Infinity-U display and triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A31 with Android 10 receives WiFi certification

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme announces Realme UI early access programme for Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro

Nubia Red Magic 5G to debut on March 12

Xiaomi pulls back Android 10 update for Mi A3

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies