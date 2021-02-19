Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A21s price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2021 5:30 pm

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution.
Samsung Galaxy A21s has again received a price cut in India. The phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB variants. It comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

After the price cut, 4GB RAM + 64GB is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at 14,999. The new price cut is also reflecting on leading online portals like Flipkart and Amazon. Though there is no change in the price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and it is available at its launch price of Rs 17,499.

After an earlier price cut, the Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM + 64GB variant was retailing at Rs 14,999 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant was priced at Rs 16,499.

 

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

 

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor. It comes in three variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the  box.

