Samsung Galaxy A21s gets a price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 4:32 pm

Samsung Galaxy A21s price cut is also reflecting on leading online portals like Flipkart and Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy A21s has received a price cut in India of Rs 1,000. The phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB  variants. It comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

After an earlier price cut, Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM was priced at Rs 15,999. Now again after the price cut, Samsung Galaxy A21s is priced at Rs 14,999.

The 6GB RAM + 64GB variant was priced at Rs 17,499. After the fresh price cut, this variant is now priced at Rs 16,499. It means that both the variants price have been slashed by Rs 1,000.

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. However, the price cut is also reflecting on leading online portals like Flipkart and Amazon.

 

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850  processor paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.


On the battery front, the Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging through the USB-C port. The phone comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.

